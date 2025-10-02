Peshawar blast injures Four Police Officers amid surge in terror attacks

PESHAWAR – A police mobile has been targeted in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Qamar Din Chowk in the jurisdiction of Bhana Mari police station, leaving four police officers injured.

The incident occurred while police team was on a routine patrol, and the injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After this explosion, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, collecting evidence to determine the perpetrators behind the attack.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity in the area.

Pakistan saw sharp rise in terror attacks in 2025, with KP remains epicenter. These attacks by Khawarij caused hundreds of deaths, while security forces intensified counterterrorism operations.

More updates to follow on this case…