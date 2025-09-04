AGL74.6▲ 0.2 (0.00%)AIRLINK160.36▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP18.36▲ 0.99 (0.06%)CNERGY7.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL13.47▲ 0.34 (0.03%)DFML35▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)DGKC215.83▲ 5.92 (0.03%)FCCL59.3▲ 0.28 (0.00%)FFL18.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC177.74▲ 1.26 (0.01%)HUMNL16.01▲ 0.43 (0.03%)KEL5.34▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM7.05▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF105.98▲ 2.18 (0.02%)NBP156.51▲ 1.28 (0.01%)OGDC270.39▼ -2.71 (-0.01%)PAEL52.61▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PIBTL13.44▲ 0.53 (0.04%)PPL180.89▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PRL33.07▲ 1.44 (0.05%)PTC23.19▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL113.8▼ -1.67 (-0.01%)TELE8.19▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL57.7▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)TPLP10.65▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET24.56▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)TRG59.56▲ 1.73 (0.03%)UNITY28.45▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)WTL1.46▲ 0 (0.00%)
Thursday, September 4, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $28 million

Pakistan's reserves

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,659.5 million as of August 29, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,302.5 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,357.0 million as of August 29, 2025.

During the week ending August 29, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $28 million to $14,302.5 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $18 million to $14,274.3 million. Two weeks back, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Before that week, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received the 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer