AGL78.62▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)AIRLINK163.09▼ -3.6 (-0.02%)BOP14.62▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.08▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL12.74▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)DFML34.01▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)DGKC188.97▼ -2.48 (-0.01%)FCCL51.51▼ -1.24 (-0.02%)FFL16.94▲ 0.52 (0.03%)HUBC160.97▲ 0.8 (0.00%)HUMNL13.99▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.95▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.25▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF93.78▲ 0.74 (0.01%)NBP149.56▼ -3.13 (-0.02%)OGDC260.97▲ 2.7 (0.01%)PAEL45.36▲ 3.03 (0.07%)PIBTL10.85▲ 0.34 (0.03%)PPL180.13▼ -0.66 (0.00%)PRL31.17▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC23.05▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL122.49▲ 11.14 (0.10%)TELE8.34▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL36.95▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)TPLP9.83▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TREET23.76▲ 0.49 (0.02%)TRG56.06▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)UNITY28.68▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)WTL1.43▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
Thursday, August 21, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $13 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $19,570.8 million as of August 15, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,256.2 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,314.6 million as of August 15, 2025.

During the week ending August 15, 2025, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Two weeks back, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million. During the week ending May 02, 2025, the central bank’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million.  Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer