MDCAT 2025: PMDC rolls out Digital Question Bank based on Unified Syllabus

ISLAMABAD – Major update for medical aspirants as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced major reform in the medical entrance examination system with launch of question bank for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

The initiative is part of the Council’s broader plan to digitise its operations and enhance transparency. Speaking at briefing in Islamabad, PMDC President Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj said that student registration and monitoring will be overseen by the Council, while the preparation of question papers, conduct of examinations, and marking will be entrusted to public universities to ensure impartiality.

New MDCAT question bank is designed on consensus syllabus approved by all provinces. This move aims to eliminate errors, address regional concerns, and provide equal preparation opportunities for students nationwide.

So far, more than 97,000 candidates have registered for MDCAT 2025, with the number expected to reach 150,000 by the close of registration. The examination will be conducted at 30 designated centers across the country.

Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, who inaugurated the question bank, described the step as “a crucial move towards restoring public trust,” reiterating that transparency will not be compromised.

MDCAT 2025

Eligibility : At least 65% marks in F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent required.

Domicile Rule : Students can only take the test in their domicile province/region .

Overseas Candidates: Only one international center — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Exam Details

Month : September 2025 (exact dates not yet announced)

Format : Likely 180 MCQs (reduced from 200)

Duration: Expected 3 hours (instead of 3.5)

Syllabus Highlights