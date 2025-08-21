Emerson University Vc Ramzan Gujjar Steps Down Amid Video Leak Scandal

MULTAN – Emerson University witnessed protests as Vice Chancellor Dr. Ramzan Gujjar abruptly stepped down in the wake of explosive videos allegedly showing him in indecent acts with a worker.

The controversial clips went viral online, sparking outrage across the university and triggering furious protests as student body members and teachers accused Vice Chancellor of maintaining an illicit relationship with a colleague.

These explosive claims took dramatic turn when colleague reportedly gave a statement against him.

This scandal is not new. For two years, Dr. Gujjar had faced repeated protests over allegations of homosexual relations with a coworker. But the latest viral videos turned simmering discontent into a storm that forced him out of office.

After nearly four years at the helm of Emerson University, Dr. Gujjar finally bowed to mounting pressure and handed in his resignation today, leaving behind a university in shock and a scandal that has gripped Multan.