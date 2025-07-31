Petrol price cut by R7.54, Diesel up by Rs1.48 in Pakistan for August 2025

ISLAMABAD – In a surprising adjustment, fuel prices have been revised with a notable drop in petrol rates while diesel sees a modest increase, with petrol standing at Rs264.61.

Petrol Price in Pakistan August

Petrol has been reduced by Rs 7.54 per litre , bringing the new price down to Rs 264.61 from the previous Rs 272.15 .

High Speed Diesel (HSD) has seen an increase of Rs 1.48 per litre, with the price rising from Rs 284.35 to Rs 285.83.

The new rates will remain in effect from August 1 to August 15, 2025.

This move comes amid growing anticipation of a significant price correction, with market analysts previously expecting a cut of around Rs 10 per litre in light of recent global oil trends.

Fuel price adjustments are closely watched by both consumers and businesses, and this revision may provide slight relief at the pump for petrol users, although the diesel hike could impact transport and logistics costs.