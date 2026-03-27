Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Friday, March 27, 2026

High pollen concentrations in Islamabad’s various sectors continued to pose serious health hazards for citizens with allergies.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded 4,315 per cubic meter of air on Friday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was 1,513, and in the E-8 sector, 1,447. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 959.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 4,160 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 50 (high), Grasses 31 (high), Alternaria 67 (low), Pines 15 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, asthma patients and individuals with allergies to different pollen types.