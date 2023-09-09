Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti Saturday inaugurated the first squash complex in the division. In this regard, a ceremony was held at squash complex, in which Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Tarar, Vice Chairperson Sargodha International Dry Port Dr Atiqa Rehan, Chief Warden Civil Defence Islamabad Mehar Shahid Iqbal, President Sargodha Press Club Asif Hanif, General Secretary Rana Sajid Iqbal and local players participated in large numbers.

The commissioner said that two courts had been built in the squash complex adjacent to the sports stadium where 500 spectators could sit and enjoy matches. A total of Rs 10 million had been spent on the construction of the squash complex, which had been spent from the municipal corporation’s sports funds.

Secretary Sargodha Division Squash Association Malik Tariq Awan requested the commissioner to include squash in the Sargodha board sports.