Under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences, the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) would be held on Sunday, Sept 10. Two examination centres have been established in the Sargodha district in this regard. These centres include the University of Sargodha and Government Postgraduate College for Women Chandni Chowk, where a total of 3,121 candidates would participate in the entry test.

In the University of Sargodha, female students would take the test, while a centre for boys has been set up at the Government Postgraduate Degree College for Women Chandni Chowk. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali has ordered for making the best arrangements for students.