Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and humid in plain areas during the next twenty-four hours. However, rain and wind with thunderstorm may occur in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Abbotabad, Balakot, Peshawar, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat, Tharparkar and Umarkot, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning. Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Murree sixteen, Gilgit fourteen and Muzafarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Shopian.—INP