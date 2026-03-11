Solidarity with Iran

PRESIDENT Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflected national sentiment by expressing solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran during difficult times.

In their separate messages to the newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, they felicitated him on assumption of the top office, hoping he will be able to guide the country towards peace and stability. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with Iran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Normally, such letters and messages are considered a diplomatic courtesy but the timing makes them significant as Iran is facing an existential threat due to the ongoing war. The US-Israeli aggression against Iran has created a delicate situation as, in retaliation, besides attacking the Jewish state, is hitting American targets in the Middle-East raising security concerns for regional countries. Pakistan maintains cordial relations both with Gulf countries and Iran and has, therefore, been actively working together with other like-minded countries to ensure the conflict is contained and eventually brought to an end. It is because of this that Pakistan has been urging Iran to exercise restraint and expressing solidarity with friendly countries of the Gulf as well. In a complicated scenario where Israeli agents are engaged in actions aimed at involving other neighbouring countries in the ongoing war against Iran, Tehran has to demonstrate far-sightedness to frustrate designs of the enemy and hopefully the new leadership will come up to such expectations despite daunting challenges on different fronts. In the ultimate analysis, Iran will emerge even stronger in view of the complete national unity and solidarity in the face of a treacherously imposed war. The invaders have miserably failed to achieve any of the objectives of breaking the resolve of Iranian people to defend their motherland, bringing about a regime change or triggering civil war in the country and there are already indications they are in search for a face-saving exit.