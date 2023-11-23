LAHORE – Russia, a country spanning Eastern Europe and Northern Asia, has riches history and culture as numerous nationalities living there have coexisted from time immemorial.

The architectural ensemble of Moscow Kremlin, palaces of Saint Petersburg, and ancient cities of the Golden Ring are known all over the world.

Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a tourist visa if they are interested in exploring Russia. The Russian Tourist Visa can be single-entry or double-entry and is issued for no longer than 30 days.

Every tourist visa applicant, as per the revised rules, is to be personally interviewed. While interview, the applicant should provide complete information about the host party, payment of tourism services and hotel accommodation, itinerary of the travel including all addresses of the expected stay, date of the last trip to the Russian Federation, two way confirmed tickets with fixed dates.

The decision about the issuance of tourist visa will be made in 30 Days after the submission of all documents.

Documents Required for Russia Tourist Visa

Basis for visa issuance:

Tourist confirmation – an official invitation from a Russian tour operator (good quality scanned copies are accepted).

This document – confirmation of acceptance of a foreign tourist – must be issued on the official letterhead of an organization which is officially carrying out tour operator activities in Russia and is registered in the Unified Federal Register of Tour Operators under valid MBT reference number. Confirmation must contain the following information:

Surname and name (s) in full accordance with the passport data, as well as the date of birth, gender, passport number and citizenship of the foreign citizen

Date of entry into the Russian Federation and exit from the Russian Federation

Number of entries * and purpose of visit (tourism)

Itinerary and accommodation details, list of paid tourist services (transport, accommodation, excursions, etc.)

Name and full address of the host tourist organization, as well as its reference (MBT) number according to the Unified Register of Tourism Organizations

Signature, title of authorized employee and seal of the organization, together with the date on which the confirmation was issued.

The Confirmation of the paid tourist voucher or the hotel stay. The confirmation of the paid return ticket to Russia. Original passport with at least 2 blank pages for visas, valid for 6 months from the date of expiry of the visa (+ high-quality copy of pages containing photo and address, both on same page of A4 sheet). Visa application form

Duly completed visa application form (https://visa.kdmid.ru/) with a sticked photo.

Colour photograph.

Russia Tourist Visa Fees

Single entry visa – Rs22560

Double entry visa – Rs35360