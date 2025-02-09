Solar system only solution to address energy shortage: KP Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized on Saturday that the solar system was the only solution to address the energy shortage in Pakistan and that the country was going toward solarization in this regard.

Addressing the Knox mega mind-2025 ceremony as the chief guest, the governor lauded the efforts of Knox, one of the leading solar inventor company’s management and organizers, on arranging a successful event here. He appreciated Knox for producing the standard product in the shape of inventors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the country was confronting an energy crisis, and the common man could not afford the high electricity tariffs. As a result, the people were involved in power pilferage.

He added that solar energy was so cheap and affordable compared to hydral energy.

Faisal Kundi said many consumers were installing solar systems in their homes to use cheap solar energy till evening. He reiterated that solarization was the only solution to the country’s shortfall in power.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, minerals, and reservoirs, as this province was one of the biggest oil producers. “The climate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is more ideal for solar energy production comparatively to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),” he added.

He expressed the hope that Knox would be unveiled as one of the best solar companies in the country.

The governor welcomed the Chinese delegation, who attended the ceremony, stating that China invested in the energy sector and wished for peace, prosperity, and a developed Pakistan.

On the occasion, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah appreciated the Knox solar company and hoped it would launch its product in GB.

Knox management presented souvenirs to Faisal Karim Kundi and Syed Mehdi Shah for gracing the event. Both governors have been given awards for being among the best Knox solar company sellers.