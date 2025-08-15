Solar Pakistan showcases global innovations in alternative energy

KARACHI –Solar Pakistan 2025, the country’s premier alternative energy exhibition, opened at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday.

The exhibition brought together over 250 companies from 10 countries to present solar technologies, breakthrough innovations, and investment opportunities.

The three-day event, organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd aims to accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward alternative, sustainable, and affordable energy solutions.

From high-efficiency panels and smart energy storage to advanced grid systems, the expo showcases the latest in solar solutions, encouraging collaboration among investors, technology providers, and government representatives.

With participation from leading local and international industry players, policymakers, and innovators, Solar Pakistan 2025 serves as a hub for high-impact partnerships, policy dialogue, and strategic alliances to unlock Pakistan’s vast renewable energy potential.

Inaugurating the event, Senior Vice President, FPCCI, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, called the event a major step to address Pakistan’s energy and climate challenges.

Solar Pakistan 2025 provides a vital platform for knowledge exchange, partnerships, and investments that can help us overcome our energy challenges while ensuring environmental sustainability. I encourage the private sector, innovators, and policymakers to work hand in hand to make Pakistan a leader in clean energy”, he said.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, emphasised the urgency of alternative energy adoption. “Pakistan has immense untapped potential for solar power. This exhibition is more than just a showcase—it’s a catalyst for dialogue, innovation, and investment. Clean energy is the most practical and sustainable path forward, addressing both climate concerns and economic stability. Through Solar Pakistan 2025, we aim to inspire actionable commitments that will help shape a greener and more energy-secure future”, he said.

With its strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, Solar Pakistan 2025 underscores the urgent need for large-scale adoption of alternative energy, reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for a cleaner and more energy-secure future.