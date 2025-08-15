Friday, August 15, 2025

Honda CD70 New Model Installment Plan in Pakistan August 2025 Update

KARACHI – New Honda CD70 model is here with the same price, but the bike is still expensive, there are easy installment plans to get your hands on offer.

Lenders are offering new models Honda CD 70 and Honda 70 Dream, in easy options and can pay in three years. Customers can enjoy zero percent markup on 3- and 6-month plans, or choose flexible instalments up to 36 months with manageable monthly payments.

The new offer makes it easier than ever for commuters across Pakistan to own Honda motorcycle without financial strain. Those interested buyers can visit Bank Alfalah branches or authorized Honda dealers to book their bikes today.

HONDA CD70 Installment Plans 2025

Duration Amount
Price 159,900
0% Markup
3 months 53,300
6 months 26,650
9 months 20,465
12 months 16,445
18 months 12,010
24 months 9,798
36 months 7,595
Processing Fee % 5.00% (3m), 8.00% (6m), 2.50% (9-36m)

HONDA CD70 DREAM Installment

Duration Amount
Price 170,900
0% Markup
3 months 56,967
6 months 28,483
9 months 22,322
12 months 17,576
18 months 12,837
24 months 10,472
36 months 8,118
Processing Fee % 5(3m), 8% (6m), 2.50% (9-36m)

Honda Bike Price in Pakistan 2025

Models Price
Honda CD 70 159,900
Honda Pridor – Black 211,900
Honda CG 125 238,500
Honda CG 150 459,900
Honda Pridor 150F Special Edition 503,900

