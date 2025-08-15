Honda Cd70 New Model Installment Plan In Pakistan August 2025 Update

KARACHI – New Honda CD70 model is here with the same price, but the bike is still expensive, there are easy installment plans to get your hands on offer.
Lenders are offering new models Honda CD 70 and Honda 70 Dream, in easy options and can pay in three years. Customers can enjoy zero percent markup on 3- and 6-month plans, or choose flexible instalments up to 36 months with manageable monthly payments.
The new offer makes it easier than ever for commuters across Pakistan to own Honda motorcycle without financial strain. Those interested buyers can visit Bank Alfalah branches or authorized Honda dealers to book their bikes today.
HONDA CD70 Installment Plans 2025
|Duration
|Amount
|Price
|159,900
|0% Markup
|3 months
|53,300
|6 months
|26,650
|9 months
|20,465
|12 months
|16,445
|18 months
|12,010
|24 months
|9,798
|36 months
|7,595
|Processing Fee %
|5.00% (3m), 8.00% (6m), 2.50% (9-36m)
HONDA CD70 DREAM Installment
|Duration
|Amount
|Price
|170,900
|0% Markup
|3 months
|56,967
|6 months
|28,483
|9 months
|22,322
|12 months
|17,576
|18 months
|12,837
|24 months
|10,472
|36 months
|8,118
|Processing Fee %
|5(3m), 8% (6m), 2.50% (9-36m)
Honda Bike Price in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Price
|Honda CD 70
|159,900
|Honda Pridor – Black
|211,900
|Honda CG 125
|238,500
|Honda CG 150
|459,900
|Honda Pridor 150F Special Edition
|503,900