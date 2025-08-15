Honda Cd70 New Model Installment Plan In Pakistan August 2025 Update

KARACHI – New Honda CD70 model is here with the same price, but the bike is still expensive, there are easy installment plans to get your hands on offer.

Lenders are offering new models Honda CD 70 and Honda 70 Dream, in easy options and can pay in three years. Customers can enjoy zero percent markup on 3- and 6-month plans, or choose flexible instalments up to 36 months with manageable monthly payments.

The new offer makes it easier than ever for commuters across Pakistan to own Honda motorcycle without financial strain. Those interested buyers can visit Bank Alfalah branches or authorized Honda dealers to book their bikes today.

HONDA CD70 Installment Plans 2025

Duration Amount Price 159,900 0% Markup 3 months 53,300 6 months 26,650 9 months 20,465 12 months 16,445 18 months 12,010 24 months 9,798 36 months 7,595 Processing Fee % 5.00% (3m), 8.00% (6m), 2.50% (9-36m)

HONDA CD70 DREAM Installment

Duration Amount Price 170,900 0% Markup 3 months 56,967 6 months 28,483 9 months 22,322 12 months 17,576 18 months 12,837 24 months 10,472 36 months 8,118 Processing Fee % 5(3m), 8% (6m), 2.50% (9-36m)

Honda Bike Price in Pakistan 2025