Sohail Afridi takes oath as New KP Chief Minister after political drama

PESHAWAR – Sohail Afridi has officially taken oath as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a high-profile ceremony at the Governor House, Peshawar. The oath was administered by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, following a Peshawar High Court directive ordering the ceremony to be completed by 4 PM without delay.

🔴 LIVE | Chief Minister KP Sohail Afridi Oath Taking Ceremony at Governor House Peshawar https://t.co/17y3aB6Uo6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 15, 2025

The grand ceremony drew a packed audience, including senior politicians, provincial lawmakers, and top officials — all witnessing the dramatic end to a tense political standoff that had gripped the province for days.

Governor Kundi, who flew in from Karachi earlier today, personally oversaw the proceedings. His arrival set the stage for what many are calling the restoration of stability in the province after the surprise resignation of former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking to the media, PTI Provincial President Junaid Akbar hailed the judiciary’s timely intervention, saying, “The constitutional process has been upheld, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finally has a Chief Minister again.”

Governor Kundi also revealed that two resignation letters had been received from Gandapur, with the first raising doubts before being officially verified and accepted on the Assembly floor.

With today’s oath-taking, Sohail Afridi now steps into office, ending the political vacuum that left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without a Chief Minister for several days. His immediate challenge: steering the province back toward political and administrative normalcy.

As Afridi assumes charge, all eyes are on the new Chief Minister’s next move in shaping the province’s political future.