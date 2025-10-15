World Anatomy Day: UHS arranges seminar on global approaches

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday celebrated World Anatomy Day 2025 with a seminar titled “Bridge – Bringing Regional Insights to Deepen Global Education,” focusing on international perspectives in anatomy teaching and learning.

The event, organized by the UHS Department of Anatomy under its head Prof. Dr. Uruj Zehra, was held as part of the university’s Discipline Specific Faculty Councils (DSFC) initiative.

The seminar brought together anatomy educators from various institutions to share their experiences and explore ways to strengthen global connections in medical education.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted the growing importance of global collaboration in medical sciences. He said that anatomy education must evolve with time, integrating modern methods and cross-cultural perspectives to better prepare students for international medical environments.

“World Anatomy Day reminds us that while anatomy is a universal science, the ways we teach and learn it are shaped by our unique cultural and institutional contexts,” he said.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Shafi, Head of the Anatomy Department at Akhtar Saeed Medical College, Lahore, spoke on “Recognizing Similarities, Embracing Differences in Anatomy Education – Perspective of a Pakistani Anatomist’s Global Teaching Experience.” He shared insights from his international teaching experience, emphasizing that learning environments differ widely across regions.

“The human body remains the same everywhere, but our teaching methods must adapt to local realities,” he said. “Recognizing both similarities and differences helps us become better educators and fosters a more inclusive anatomy community.”

Prof. Dr. Mamoona Nasim, Head of the Anatomy Department at Central Park Medical College, Lahore, delivered a talk on “Teaching Anatomy Beyond Borders – Rethinking Anatomy Education in Pakistan Through Global Insights.” She said that the exchange of ideas and practices with the global anatomy community can help Pakistani institutions adopt new technologies and teaching strategies.

“We need to move from memorization to understanding, from isolation to collaboration,” she remarked. “By embracing global insights, we can enhance the learning experience of our students and make our anatomy teaching more interactive and relevant.”