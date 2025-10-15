President Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir review National Security amid border tensions

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir discussed Pakistan’s evolving internal and external security landscape, a session that comes at a time of heightened regional tension.

Field Marshal Munir gave comprehensive briefing on national security situation, amid aggressive and provocative actions recently undertaken by the Afghan Taliban regime.

He detailed how Pakistan’s Armed Forces have delivered a measured yet powerful response, demonstrating both strategic restraint and operational might in defending the country’s borders.

President Zardari expressed unwavering faith in the nation’s military leadership and lauded the bravery, discipline, and vigilance of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. He praised their swift and decisive actions in thwarting cross-border incursions along the Afghan frontier.

Fieled Marshal said Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty or territorial integrity, the President vowed that any threat to the nation would be met with a firm and resolute defense.

The meeting shows united civil-military front as Pakistan faces escalating security challenges and regional provocations, sending a clear message to adversaries: Pakistan stands ready and unshaken.