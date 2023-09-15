WHAT does social media mean? Social media, academically speaking, is a digital technology that facilitates the sharing of text and multimedia through virtual networks and communities. Social media is also interactive technology that facilitates the creation and sharing of information, ideas, interests and other forms of expression through virtual communications and networks. Over the years, social media platforms have been increasing somewhat gradually every now and then and so are the number of users of all these platforms throughout the world. In Pakistan itself, the number of all social media platforms users was also increasing rapidly. The users belong to all segments of the society and of all ages though the young people including the students outnumber others by and large. Any technological advancement and scientific innovation quite obviously entail both construction and destruction depending on their usage. If these are used positively, obviously this will lead to some construction and if these are used negatively these will, surely and certainly, cause construction of one or the other kind.

Without going into gory details of how social media platforms were being used in Pakistan quite negatively and quite regretfully the adverse effects this negativity was having on the national interests, both directly and indirectly, in highly deplorable and condemnable manners and also bringing bad name to the motherland globally. Through this article the users were intended to be apprised, reminded about their responsibilities, benefits and risks so that they use their opted social media platforms positively and not negatively, hopefully. It may also be mentioned here, rather regretfully, that most of the social media platforms users are not aware or know that all these originate and have headquarters in foreign countries, friendly as well as hostile ones, and the moment they put out something on whatever social platform they are using it reaches millions of viewers across the world in no time including the hostile countries which can exploit any negative stuff for their benefit.

As the users of social media platforms, all individuals have certain responsibilities to be upheld by them so that they make positive contribution to the online community. Some of these are being mentioned below briefly. The users should try their level best to be authentic and honest in their interaction on social media. This means they should represent themselves truthfully and accurately avoiding spreading any false information or rumours and also ensuring they refrain from creating or using fake accounts. Social media users should ensure that they engage only in respectful and civilized communication, treating others with kindness, empathy and tolerance. They should avoid engaging themselves in online harassment, cyber bullying, hate speech, or any form of discriminatory behaviour in any manner.

All social media users have a responsibility of sharing content responsibly. Before sharing any information with anyone, they should verify its accuracy and also consider the potential impact it may have on others. Sharing any misleading or harmful content can obviously contribute to spreading misinformation and cause harm. While using the social media platform of their choice, the users should be mindful of their own privacy as well as the privacy of others. Needless to mention here that it is important to respect the boundaries of individuals’ personal information and seek consent before sharing someone else’s private information and details. Users should also be taking appropriate measures for protecting their own accounts by using strong passwords and being cautious about sharing personal information with others.

It is advisable that the users should prioritize cyber security and take due steps to ensure their own online safety. They should better be cautious about clicking on suspicious links, avoid sharing any somewhat sensitive information with unknown individuals or unsecured websites besides using private settings to control who can have access to their personal information. While using any social media platform, better aim at contributing positively to the online community. This should involve sharing informative and valuable content, engaging in some constructive discussions, supporting others and promoting inclusivity and diversity.

While creating their own content the users should advisably be mindful of the potential impact it may have on others, directly or indirectly. It was also important that the users avoid spreading harmful or offensive material and be considerate of the consequences of their words and actions. It is also advisable that the users should report any inappropriate, offensive, or harmful content they come across on social media platforms. Quite obviously, timely reporting any such content to the official quarters concerned will help in maintaining a safer and more welcoming online environment to say the least. For want of space, the benefits and risks accruing from the use of one or the other social media platform are being held up for the time being and may be covered in the second part some other time.

—The writer is Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]