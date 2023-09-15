IN recent times, we have been hearing the term “Artificial Intelligence” (AI) quite frequently. It’s a simulation of human intelligence that is generated through computer systems. To be specific, it’s a form of intelligence that isn’t human. AI is a mixed blessing for the human race. The sagacious can benefit while the foolish are tormented. Despite the ambiguity, engineers aren’t willing to put a leash to their progress and are inclined to take a leap in the dark. This rapid advancement will be daunting to tackle. Apprehension with this new technology is inevitable.

Here are five reasons why human intelligence and might will soon be replaced. (i) AI is a form of intelligence that includes: learning, reasoning, auto-correction, critical analysis and many other attributes possessed by human beings. The only difference is that AI is devoid of miscalculations and flaws, on the contrary, humans sooner or later will be a notch on the totem pole. Human intelligence will be rendered completely useless since the alternative is much more coherent as well as efficient. (ii) Since the percentage of human intelligence is decreasing each day, everyone will be out of vocation. It is only a matter of time that human intellect will be rendered utterly futile.

In the present, we see all and sundry memorizing books and volumes to educate ourselves. On the flipside, AI is a rather infallible source of information that accumulates facts and figures without batting an eyelid. We only associate ‘intellect’ with ‘memory’. But now the machines are a cut above our memory. (iii) The advancement of AI not only took over the intellectual space, but it also proved to be head and shoulders above human strength. In the past, a big brawny man was fearsome and praised.

With vigour and might he could become a warrior or a samurai. However, today a muscular man is seen no better than a labourer or a bodyguard, because machines have replaced them. (iv) ‘Self-driving vehicles’ is another example of AI domination. Unlike the past, today we have cars running on electricity rather than fuel. Such cars are driven using artificial Intelligence. These cars can function on their own and don’t necessarily require human command. (v) One of the main attributes that make humans stand out from the amalgamation of robots and machines is base line morality. Some humans despite our retributions and reckonings still hold empathy within us.

Whereas AI is devoid of any emotions and conscience. It dots the i’s and crosses the t’s without any ifs or buts. This aspect puts them over humans, in terms of getting a task done. Since the dawn of time, the Earth has been dominated by humans, but this technological pace is quite concerning. AI has proven to be extremely efficient with both brawns and brains, but none can repudiate the fact that there are a lot more pathways to hell than there are to heaven. But if humans don’t come up with creativity to counter AI, the human race will be rendered nugatory.

—The writer is contributing columnist.