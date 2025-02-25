Social media and the fear of missing out

A young man, ambitious for comfort, success and status, suddenly sees a peer’s social media post depicting that very life.

The young man’s hopeful dream life was threatened, leading to depression and isolation.

Feeling like a failure and missing life’s true joys, his altered perspective leaves this young man isolated, depressed and struggling.

This illustrates the effects of social media on youth.

Social media’s transformative impact on 21st-century global connectivity is undeniable.

It facilitates instant communication and information sharing.

However, its impact on young people has had some negative consequences. Constantly bombarded with curated content and idealized lifestyles, young people make unrealistic comparisons, leading to inadequacy and dissatisfaction.

Social media’s widespread psychological impact is largely driven by the fear of missing out (FOMO). A rise in anxiety and fear of missing out (FOMO) is being seen in young people, fuelled by perceived better experiences of others. The pressure to stay constantly connected online is linked to higher rates of depression and loneliness. The drive to project flawless online images and keep up with peers is damaging young people’s mental well-being. Fear of missing out (FOMO) is largely driven by people’s tendency to compare themselves.

Pictures and videos on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok portray seemingly flawless moments, including trips, successes, relationships and social functions. Social media posts create the illusion that others live more fulfilling and exciting lives. Constantly comparing oneself to others fuels dissatisfaction, leaving one feeling inferior to their accomplishments and joy. It’s often hard for young people to compare their lives to the flawless ones shown on social media. Unlike real-life interactions, social media lets users only show the best parts of their lives. Therefore, the inability to meet these unrealistic expectations breeds a fear of missing out. The pressure to meet unrealistic standards of success diminishes self-worth and heightens anxiety.

Online, people often gauge social approval by the number of likes, comments, and shares they receive. Seeking online social approval, young people overwork to craft a positive online persona. People overshare, crave validation and monitor their online presence obsessively due to a need for social acceptance. The unrelenting pressure saps their time and energy, leading to a dependence on external validation for self-worth. Social media cultivates materialism and superficiality, whereas fake status symbols dictate social standing. Social media’s depiction of wealth implies a link between material possessions and happiness. Young people, fearing they’re falling short, become depressed and isolated due to intense pressure to meet high expectations. Exposure to unreachable lifestyles amplifies feelings of being left behind and insufficient, increasing the fear of missing out.

Young people feel pressured by social media to do more and stay connected all the time. The worry of missing popular trends, social events and viral posts keeps young people glued to their screens. The emphasis on social media activity leaves many young people worried about becoming irrelevant if their online presence falters. Feeling pressured to maintain an online presence—constantly posting and engaging—causes feelings of overwhelm. Persistent engagement depletes time, contributing to mental fatigue, stress and burnout.

Social media’s role in our search for belonging and validation exacerbates FOMO. Many young people rely on social media as their main communication and social interaction. To prevent missing crucial updates or invitations, their compulsive phone checking maintains their online engagement. This over-reliance creates anxiety and loneliness, prioritizing digital interactions over real-life relationships. Being on social media all the time can be detrimental to our psychology. Studies indicate that excessive social media use is associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness. The emotional distress caused by social exclusion, due to FOMO, intensifies these problems. Continuous exposure negatively affects mental health, reducing overall well-being and life satisfaction.

Social media literacy is crucial for understanding the realities of social media. Schools, parents, and mental health professionals need to educate young people about the artificiality of social media. Teaching people to differentiate online images from reality lessens the harm of comparisons and fosters a healthier social media experience. Reducing social media usage is a good way to avoid FOMO. Minimising reliance on digital platforms is achievable by scheduling tech-free time, restricting social media use, and focusing on offline hobbies. There is a need to prioritize real-life interactions, hobbies, and outdoor activities over social media to find fulfilment.

A growth mindset significantly lessens the fear of missing out by prioritizing self-improvement for a more satisfying life. Focusing on gratitude, daily wins, and small victories can help reduce the negative effects of social media comparisons. Moreover, cultivating a growth mindset builds resilience and self-acceptance, bringing contentment on one’s journey. Taking regular breaks from social media and other digital devices is good for mental health. Mindfulness techniques like meditation and journaling can cultivate emotional stability and self-awareness. Additionally, managing digital time can improve concentration, reduce anxiety, and promote better mental well-being.

People’s connections, communication, and worldviews are irreversibly altered by social media. However, its impact on young people has led to unforeseen psychological consequences. The pressure to overachieve, stay constantly engaged and seek validation leads to more depression and loneliness. To lessen FOMO, people can use social media mindfully, establish boundaries and make in-person interactions a priority. Maintaining a balance between online engagement and personal satisfaction is essential in this digital era. To live a healthy life, our generation must overcome the fear of missing out. Failure to do so will cause young people to become isolated and depressed, and prevent them from reaching their full potential.

—The writer is an educationist and a Commoner from 44th Common, based in Sargodha.

([email protected])