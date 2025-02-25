Greenshirts crumble

THERE was great jubilation when Pakistan was finally hosting an international event like the Champions Trophy on its soil after so many years, a moment that the whole nation had eagerly awaited.

The excitement in the air was palpable, as fans hoped to see the Green Shirts rise to the occasion and showcase their cricketing prowess.

But unfortunately, the performance of the Pakistani team greatly disappointed the entire nation, especially their crushing defeat against India.

That loss has ousted Pakistan from the race for the semi-finals, leaving fans heartbroken and questioning what went wrong.

The question that now looms large is: why did the team collapse so completely?

It is clear that the real issue lies with the selection of the players.

It is quite surprising that some players, who should have been a part of this mega event, were left out, while some others with limited performance to back their selection were given a chance.

This has led to a sense of imbalance within the team, with key players missing and replacements failing to live up to expectations.

Another critical issue has been the team’s opening pair.

The role of a full-time opener should not have been given to someone who is one of its most reliable middle-order batsmen.

A specialist opening pair would have created better stability.

Cricket today is faster, more aggressive and demands a mindset of urgency.

Unfortunately, while Pakistan does have a wealth of talent, this mentality seems to be missing.

The players have not been able to match the speed of modern-day cricket.

Moving forward, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must think deeply about this collapse, especially in the context of such an important event.

This defeat should be seen not as a setback, but as an opportunity for introspection and improvement.

The selection process needs to be scrutinized and strategic changes must be made to ensure that the team is not only capable but also has the mindset to compete successfully in major international tournaments like the Champions Trophy.

If Pakistan is to stay relevant and competitive in world cricket, it is crucial that the PCB takes this moment as a lesson—one that should fuel the team’s growth and set the stage for future success.