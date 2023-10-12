LAHORE – As winter approaches, the country braces for gas load shedding, a miserable condition that makes cooking and other domestic affairs challenging.

Earlier this week, several rumors rife online suggesting people purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet their fuel needs as winter is coming.

Social platforms including X saw notification that stated gas will be available from 6-9 am, 11:30am to 1:30 pm in noon, and 05:30 to 08:30 in the night.

The post was widely shared online and it prompted a reaction from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

1/2 گیس صارفین کے لیے اہم اطلاع سوئی ناردرن نے موسم سرما کے لیے کوئی گیس شیڈول جاری نہیں کیا الیکٹرونک و سوشل میڈیا میں اس حوالے سے گردش کرنے والی اطلاعات بے بنیاد ہیں pic.twitter.com/BdAuF73jJ6 — SNGPL Official (@SNGPLofficial) October 12, 2023

A post titled Important notice for gas customers said “SNGPL has not released any gas schedule for the winters, and the information circulating in this regard in electronic and social media is baseless”.

It further said Sui Northern Gas is always striving to ensure its supply for all people. It also urged people to follow announcements made only on the official social media accounts of SNGPL.

In similar development, interim Power Minister Muhammad Ali shared a plan for availability of gas to consumers in upcoming winter season as natural reserves continues to drop. Addressing a press conference, the minister said Pakistan has been facing gas loadshedding for the last years, adding that it will also continue this year as it was impossible to ensure supply of gas for 24 hours. He said natural gas reserves witnessed a decline of 18% as compared to the last year.

Sui Gas Loadshedding Schedule

The minister said the government would try to ensure the supply of gas to consumers for eight hours a day. He however did not announce the timing when it will be available. In last year, it was supplied at different times in the day.