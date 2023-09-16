SNGPL disconnected another 229 gas connections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad during the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers while booking Rs. 7.3 million on account of gas theft. In a major raid, SNGPL’s regional team uncovered four illegal gas networks in Sialkot. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 38 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while booking more than 0.5 million rupees on account of gas theft.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 9 gas connections. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 13 gas connections illegal use of gas. Amount of Rs. 240,000 was also booked on gas theft. In Sialkot, the company disconnected 10 connections and four illegal gas networks.

The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 13 connections on illegal use of gas while booking an amount of Rs. 250,000 on gas theft. In Gujrat, SNGPL disconnected 9 connections on illegal use of gas while another 2 on use of compressor. The company disconnected 8 connections for using fake meter while one on direct use of gas.—DNA