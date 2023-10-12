LAHORE – Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, and Captain Safdar has announced his divorce from wife Ayesha Saif after two years of marriage.

London-based grandson of former Pakistani PM gets hitched to Ayesha in an extravaganza wedding, but he decided to close part ways with Ayesha, the daughter of Saif-ur-Rehman.

Responding to gossip about his news. Junaid took to social media and said “News about my divorce is true,” Safdar said in an Instagram story on Thursday evening. This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy”.

Junaid further said he hoped to find peace “I will speak no further on this matter, I wish her well,” he further mentioned.

Junaid and Ayesha tied the knot in 2021 in Hyde Park Corner in a big fat event that was attended by top politicians, and businessmen.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif were not on good terms in recent times, due to some issues related to starting a family and Junaid’s entry into politics. The former couple do not have any child together, and the marriage was said to be arranged.

Meanwhile, separation between Junaid, and Ayesha becomes top trends on Twitter. It garnered different reactions online, some extended well wishes to duo while others passed derogatory comments.

Social media users even dragged Maryam Nawaz and other members of Sharif family into the matter.

