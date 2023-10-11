Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Skardu and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is likely to prevail in Skardu and most parts of Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy weather and scattered light rain is expected in Skardu and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Skardu, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 19-21 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 17-19 C on Friday.

In Gilgit, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 21-23 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

In Skardu, maximum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.

In Gilgit, maximum temperature was recorded at 25 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.