Aleema Khan rules out spat with Salman Akram Raja, calls him like family  

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan on Tuesday clarified their positions on the arrests of family members and the ongoing debate within the party regarding the by-elections.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said she had no verbal spat with senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, terming him “like family.” She added that Imran Khan’s bail was secured from the Supreme Court but questioned why her sons were taken into custody.

“My children are being harassed unnecessarily. Shahrez Khan, who runs a business and has represented Pakistan in sports, was picked up while my other son Sheer Shah was also detained the next day. These arrests make no difference to us. I have told them to arrest me as well,” she stated.

Aleema Khan stressed that Raja remained their lawyer and had no issues with the family. “If there is any concern regarding by-elections, it would be better to ask him directly,” she remarked.

On the occasion, Uzma Khan also spoke to reporters, saying that Imran Khan had clearly directed the party not to contest the by-elections.

“When we last met him, he categorically stated that participating in by-polls would harm the party and provide justification for unjust disqualifications. He said the authorities would not allow PTI to win and would ensure victory for their preferred candidates,” she added.

Uzma Khan said the PTI founder advised the party to stay focused on the movement instead of elections.