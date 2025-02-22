Erdogan’s landmark visit to Pakistan

THE extraordinary protocol extended to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underscores his significance to Pakistan.

It is rare for both the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to receive such a distinguished dignitary.

During his visit, President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif co-chaired the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

Additionally, Erdoğan held bilateral meetings with both Prime Minister Sharif and President Zardari.

Together, they addressed the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, a pivotal event that brought together leading investors and business figures from both nations.

Pakistan and Turkiye share a strong and respectful bilateral relationship. Both nations recognize each other’s potential, particularly in business. However, recent trade activity between the two has slowed. To foster growth, both countries must work toward increasing bilateral trade at a steady pace. Pakistan excels in sectors such as defense production, construction, IT, and agriculture. To boost exports, it is crucial for Pakistan to focus on these areas. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye have declined over the past two fiscal years. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Pakistani exports to Turkiye amounted to $32.14 million, dropping further to $298.8 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year, compared to $36.56 million in 2021-22. Bilateral trade between the two countries fell from $883.33 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year to $543.4 million in 2023-24. Similarly, imports from Turkiye have also decreased during this period.

The major expected outcome of the visit will be the initiation of negotiations on expansion of the Trade in Goods Agreement, the inclusion of investment, digital trade, removal of non-tariff barriers and further tariff concessions which would eventually facilitate trade and investment efforts and enhance trade beyond its current stagnation. Turkiye has expressed a strong interest in enhancing trade relations with Pakistan, aiming to grow the current stagnant trade of approximately $1.3 billion to $5 billion. This initiative is expected to boost trade performance for both nations and could lead to a mutually beneficial outcome, fostering economic growth and collaboration. The framework aims to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, with a particular focus on trade and investment. Turkiye and Pakistan have agreed on a strategic economic framework and an action plan. The short-term goal is to increase bilateral trade volume beyond $1 billion, up from the current $850 million. Ongoing bilateral investments are essential, with Turkish contractors encouraged to participate in Pakistan’s infrastructure and superstructure development projects.

Turkiye and Pakistan are founding members of the Economic Cooperation Organization and part of the Developing 8 Countries (D-8) organization. Both nations have worked to negotiate a preferential trading agreement, aiming to considerably increase trade and investment, especially in transport, telecommunications, manufacturing, tourism and other industries. Both governments have sought to increase the volume of bilateral trade from $690 million to more than $1 billion by 2010. Pakistani exports include rice, sesame seeds, leather, textiles, fabrics, sports goods, and medical equipment. Turkiye exports to Pakistan include wheat, chickpeas, lentils, diesel, chemicals, transport vehicles, machinery and energy products. Turkish private corporations have also invested significantly in industrial and construction projects developing highways, pipelines and canals. The two countries are negotiating the Turkiye-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

In August 2022, Pakistan and Turkiye signed a Preferential Trade Agreement, under which Turkiye granted concessions to Pakistan on 261 tariff lines, covering both agricultural and industrial sectors. In return, Pakistan offered concessions to Turkiye on 130 tariff lines. Over the years, Turkiye has seen a significant increase in Pakistani tourists, who contribute to the country’s tourism industry, which forms a notable part of its economy. In 2024, up to 135,000 Pakistani tourists visited Turkiye. Additionally, Pakistanis have invested in Turkiye, particularly in the property sector, further contributing to the Turkish economy. Many Pakistani passengers also frequently travel on Turkish Airlines, either visiting Turkiye or transiting through it, thus supporting Turkiye’s transportation industry.

President Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan has elevated the brotherly ties between the two nations to new heights. The relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye is a model of solidarity, with both countries standing together on key issues. Turkiye has consistently supported the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for Turkiye’s sovereignty over Northern Cyprus. On the Palestine issue, both nations share a united stance, advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people. This strong partnership reflects their shared commitment to justice, human rights and regional stability.

—The writer is author of several books based in Islamabad.

([email protected])