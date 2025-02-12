AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.01▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 1.08 (0.10%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML50.04▼ -1.77 (-0.03%)DGKC109▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FCCL38.43▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC130.68▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.11▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF46.32▲ 1.25 (0.03%)NBP73.79▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)OGDC209.1▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL40.91▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL183.73▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL35.48▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PTC24.77▲ 2.09 (0.09%)SEARL103.38▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.26▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET21.09▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.58▲ 1.47 (0.02%)UNITY29.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.55▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Sir Ganga Ram’s great-granddaughter visits FJMU, hospital

LAHORE – Parul Datta, great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram, visited Fatima Jinnah Medical University/Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

She was accompanied by Abhiram Seth, Radhika Seth and Seema Ram.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the guests and briefed them about the contributions of the institution. The delegation visited the private rooms, medical and surgical wards, and children’s wards.

A One-Stop Women’s Health Centre was also inaugurated on the occasion, where other health facilities, including Breast Clinic, Mammography, and Ultrasound facilities, will be available.

The delegation thanked the university and hospital administration for continuing the great legacy of Sir Ganga Ram’s welfare work. They said that the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health was a great work of the Punjab government.

Staff Report

