CM Maryam Nawaz reviews Gulberg Sustainable Development Model Project

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday reviewed the pace of work on LDA’s Gulberg Sustainable Development Model Project.

Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin and LDA Director General Tahir Farooq briefed that a significant reduction in the cost and maintenance expenses will be attained.

Roads will be constructed and rehabilitated under the pilot project. Uniform green belt footpaths and walkways will be built for cycling. The green belt will be below the road level for groundwater recharge. A water drainage system will also be built for rainwater drainage.

They further apprised that solar lights and uniform signs will be installed in the streets. All cables except electricity will be kept underground. The project will give a new look to the provincial capital. LDA will also carry out sustainable remodelling of Sabzazar Main Boulevard in the second phase.

Construction and rehabilitation of the Johar Town G-1 market will also be carried out under an integrated development plan. Sustainable development of Thokar Niaz Baig Entry Point and Tollinton Market will also be carried out. The development process is underway in the areas which have been suffering from dilapidation, decay and neglect for a long.

The CM was further apprised that asphalt has been laid on the roads of B-3 Block, and a better rainwater drainage system will be built. Internet and other wires are being placed underground. Solar lights will be installed, and the area will be made beautiful and spacious.

CM Punjab said, “Every city, including Lahore, will be upgraded and developed. Sustainable Development Pilot Project will not only improve facilities in the city but also make life comfortable for the citizens.”