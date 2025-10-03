Land worth Rs400 million retrieved in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved state land worth over Rs400 million from land grabbers on Friday.

LDA teams demolished illegal constructions on 10 plots, each measuring one kanal, during a grand operation in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

Director LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme, Sohaib Umar, supervised the operation, which was carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA spokesperson, land grabbers had been illegally occupying these plots for the last 21 years. They had erected boundary walls and gates and constructed rooms and sheds.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq appreciated the teams for retrieving public property from land grabbers. During his visit to the site, the LDA DG directed carrying out fencing, displaying boards and taking other necessary measures to save public land from land grabbers and encroachers.

He also directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land mafia, encroachments and violations of building bylaws across Lahore.