Sino-Pak “airway cooperation 2025” in full swing

LIKE roadways and seaways, Pak-China air transport and infrastructure cooperation has shifted into high gear after onset of mega work of building a new terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, improvement of Pakistan aviation infrastructure and ramp-up of flight operations for passenger and cargo traf-fics between Pakistan and China.

Under the PakChina airway connectivity and cooperation along with Pakistan’s other international aviation endeavours, the International Air Transport Association expects air transport in Pakistan to rise by 184% in the next 20 years, resulting in an estimated 22.8 million more passenger departures by 2038.

This growth trajectory, if met, would facilitate Pakistan’s trade connectivity and result in a GDP gain of roughly USD $9.3 billion and 786,300 jobs. In terms of the Air Trade Facilitation Index, Pakistan ranks 67out of 124 countries in its ability to facilitate air cargo.

The air transport sector makes up USD $2 billion of Pakistan’s GDP and is capable of contributing much more. Presently, the air transport industry in Pakistan provides substantial employment opportunities, supporting over 500,000 direct and indirect jobs. These occupations span several sectors such as airlines, airport operations, supply chain management and tourism-related services. Currently in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airports Authority and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), construction of new terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore has hit the ground running that aims to amplify passenger experience and mitigate growing congestion.

Allama Iqbal International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Pakistan. The airport after upgradation will further expand Pakistan’s external connection window, promote local employment and boost regional development. It’s a good addition to Lahore Airport infrastructure and operational capacity. The project expected to be completed by September 2026 will boost up airport competence with inclusion of a six-fold increase in immigration counters and a threefold expansion of baggage handling capacity. Other salient features at the new terminal will be adding departure immigration counters from 10 to 64, arrival immigration counters from 18 to 80 and security checks from 4 to 8.

According to details, check-in counters will also be multiplied from 25 to 67, customs inspec-tion points will be increased from 12 to 24, passenger boarding bridges will be enhanced from 4 to 6 and baggage conveyor belts will be increased from 2 to 6. On completion, a CCECC official said that the terminal will be in position to handle over 12 million passengers annually, significantly easing airport congestion and reducing long wait times.

The CCECC official revealed that the terminal expansion plan aims to meet rising travel de-mand for the next 15 to 20 years. Under Pak-China aviation cooperation, CCECC has already completed the runway up-gradation of Lahore International Airport with installation of modern landing equipment. The main runway is designed with the highest civil aviation stan-dard for safe and efficient operation. With 3.35km length, 56cm thickness and Grade 4F PQC, it can also accommodate Airbus A380 carriers. The upgraded runway is capable of taking off and landing the world’s largest passenger air-liners, pro-moting connection of Pakistan to the world. The latest equipment has been fixed on the main runway for the guidance of the pilots landing planes at the airport. The latest system will help pilots in landing during in-clement weather conditions. Instrument landing System installed by CCECC is a ground-based instrument approach system which provides precision guidance to an aircraft approaching and landing on the runway. This system is used for providing safe landings during reduced visibility due to fog or other severe atmospheric conditions.

In order to beef up Pakistan’s air transport sector, a new China-Pakistan cargo air route has been launched to facilitate air transport. The new route has linked Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China’s Hubei Province with Lahore directly. The Ezhou-Lahore route that operates three times a week makes sure over 300 tons of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first international air cargo route launched by SF Airlines in this year departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China’s first cargo-focused airport.

The Ezhou-Lahore route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tons of air trans-port capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, electronic equipment, etc. The opening of this international cargo route will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan, and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market. In addition to air transport passenger connectivity, Pakistan’s national carrier has already launched connected flights between Pakistan and 16 cities in China via Beijing in collabora-tion with Air China , The cities now connected through PIA are Guangzhou, Wuhan, Urumqi, Shenzhen, Xian, Shenyang, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nanjing, Harbin, Hangzhou, Hohhot, Dun-huang, Chengdu, Changchun, and Chongqing. Meanwhile, a private Airline of Pakistan, Serene Airline has also started its operation for China as an-other milestone in advancing China-Pakistan relations. The launching of airline services by the private sector is not only strengthening the air bridge between Pakistan and China but also boost investment, trade, travel and tourism. China Southern, a prominent Chinese airline, has been also operating flights from Guangzhou to Lahore, emphasizing the growing connectivity and collaboration between the two nations.

The move is anticipated to significantly improve accessibility and convenience for individuals commuting between China and Pakistan, fostering an environment conducive to increased bilateral interactions. This development aligns with the broader efforts to bolster the strategic partnership between the two countries, as evidenced by the expansion of air travel services. Equipped with BRI’s spirit of inclusive connectivity with state-of-art airway features, China-aided New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has been making good waves with successful commercial and public operation recently.

—The writer is contributing columnist.

