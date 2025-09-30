Singapore-based company set to acquire Euro Gas

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of a majority shareholding in M/s. Euro Gas (Private) Limited by M/s. BBE D Pte. Limited.

According to a press release issued by the CCP on Tuesday, the Singapore-based investment holding company is a wholly owned subsidiary of BB Energy Group Holding Limited, a global energy trading company.

Under a Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement, it will acquire majority ownership in Euro Gas (Private) Limited.

Euro Gas (Private) Limited, incorporated in Pakistan in 2022, has not yet commenced commercial operations but intends to enter the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector, subject to regulatory approvals. After the transaction, the sellers will retain a minority shareholding in the company.

The CCP conducted a comprehensive review of the transaction and determined that it does not raise competition concerns at this stage. Since Euro Gas has not yet entered the market, the transaction is not expected to create or strengthen a dominant position in the LNG import and distribution sector.

The Commission also noted that Euro Gas’s entry into the LNG market could enhance competition and diversify supply in a sector currently dominated by state-owned entities.

Based on its assessment, the CCP authorised the proposed transaction, concluding that it is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the relevant market.