Sindh weather: Heatwave intensifies as temperatures rise in Chhore, Mithi

KARACHI – Hot weather conditions continued to intensify across Sindh on Saturday as temperatures climbed sharply in several districts, with Chhore and Mithi recording 40°C, while Tando Jam and Thatta reached 38°C.

In Karachi, the sea breeze that usually provides relief from heat remained suspended which resulted in a hot and sunny day. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 33°C.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had earlier issued an alert warning of persistent high temperatures and a heatwave affecting Sindh from April 11 onwards.

The advisory said that the temperatures are expected to remain 3 to 5°C above normal during the night and 5 to 7°C higher than average during the daytime across the province.

The NDMA warned that districts including Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, and surrounding areas are likely to experience prolonged and severe heatwave conditions. Similarly, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Kashmore may also face intense hot weather.

The authority further noted that extreme heat conditions could also affect parts of Balochistan, including Jhal Magsi, Osta Muhammad, and Dera Murad Jamali, as well as southern Punjab districts such as Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The authorities have advised the residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay hydrated and increase the intake of water and fluids to prevent heat-related illnesses.