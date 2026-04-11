Israel, Lebanon to hold ceasefire talks on Tuesday amid US mediation push

BEIRUT/WASHINGTON – Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold talks in Washington on Tuesday as the United States steps up diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and reduce escalating hostilities involving Iran-backed Hezbollah, the international media reported on Saturday.

The discussions come amid renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump, who is reportedly pushing both sides to de-escalate fighting that has raised concerns over regional stability and a fragile Iran-linked ceasefire understanding.

Fighting escalated after Hezbollah launched missile attacks on Israel in early March, prompting Israel to expand air and ground operations in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces have since carried out extensive strikes and ordered evacuations from areas it identifies as Hezbollah strongholds.

Casualties have mounted on both sides, with Lebanese authorities reporting significant fatalities in Israeli strikes, while Israel has also reported deaths from Hezbollah rocket fire.

The latest escalation follows earlier clashes in 2024, during which US-brokered arrangements aimed at limiting hostilities and curbing Hezbollah’s military capacity were reached, though implementation has remained contested.

The upcoming talks follow rare indirect communication between Israeli and Lebanese officials via diplomatic channels in Washington. Officials confirmed that initial contact was facilitated through their respective embassies in the US capital, marking a notable diplomatic development after weeks of heightened tensions.

The meeting at the US State Department is expected to focus on establishing a framework for a ceasefire and discussing the next steps for structured negotiations under US mediation.

Despite agreeing to meet, both sides remain divided over the agenda.

Lebanon maintains that a ceasefire must come first before any broader political or security negotiations can begin. Israeli officials, however, are pushing for a wider discussion that could evolve into formal peace talks and security arrangements.

Israel has also maintained that Hezbollah will not be directly included in the negotiations.

The talks are expected to include Israel’s ambassador to the United States and Lebanon’s ambassador in Washington. However, senior appointed negotiators from both sides are not expected to attend the initial round.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assigned senior aides to oversee potential future negotiations, though they are not part of the Washington meeting.

Israel has indicated it will continue military operations against Hezbollah despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating its objectives include reducing the group’s military capabilities and securing its northern border.

Lebanon, meanwhile, insists that any durable agreement must begin with an immediate ceasefire. The Lebanese government is also navigating domestic pressure over Hezbollah’s armed presence, amid ongoing political and security challenges.

Israel and Lebanon have no formal diplomatic relations and have technically remained in a state of conflict since 1948. While US-mediated engagements have taken place in recent years, including maritime boundary talks, the upcoming Washington meeting is being viewed as one of the most significant diplomatic steps between the two sides in recent years.