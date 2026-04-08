Weather alert: Pakistan faces heatwave from April 11 after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a heatwave alert for various districts of Sindh starting April 11, warning of rising temperatures and potential extreme heat conditions.

The forecast for the rising temperatures comes after the parts of country witnessed heavy rains and snowfall.

Night temperatures are expected to be 3–5°C above normal, while daytime highs could rise 5–7°C, it said in an official statement shared on Facebook.

Districts likely to be affected by the heatwave include Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Kashmore.

Punjab cities including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan have also been warned of heatwave conditions.

NDMA advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take special care of the elderly, children, and laborers.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and sharing updates with the public through the NDMA Disaster Alert app.

Know About Heatwave?

A heatwave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days.

Causes

The major causes of heatwaves include climate change, urbanization and deforestation.

Reason

Heatwaves form when ahigh-pressure area in the upper atmosphere strengthens and remains over a region.

Do’s

Stay Hydrated

Stay Covered Wear light colour clothes

Utilize shade by using hats and umbrellas. Stay in shadow

Block direct sunlight

Don’ts

Avoid hot beverages and spicyfood

Avoid outdoor activities. Avoid going outside unnecessarily between 12:00pm-04:00pm

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Don’t leave pets outside