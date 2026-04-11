Peshawar Zalmi thump Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL 2026 match

Peshawar Zalmi thumped Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a decent 174-run target for victory, Lahore Qalandars kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 97 in 17 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique contributed 21 runs each, and Dunith Wellalage 20, while Sikandar Raza made 14 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Michael Bracewell and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets each, and Nahid Rana two, while Shoriful Islam and Aamer Jamal got one wicket each.

After being asked to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi reached 173/7 in their allocated 20 overs. Player of the match Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Zalmi, who made 74 off 48 balls, striking five fours and four maximums.

Skipper Babar Azam contributed 43 off 40 balls, laced with three fours and one maximum. Michael Bracewell contributed 21 off 10 balls and Mohammad Haris 18 off 10 balls. Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged three wickets and Mustafizur Rahman two, while Usama Mir and Ubaid Shah got one wicket apiece.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah