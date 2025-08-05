Fear Frenzy in Indian Stock Markets After Trump’s Tariff Warning

NEW DELHI – Indian stock markets faced harp decline as US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods amid tensions with New Delhi.

Nifty 50 dropped by 73.20 points (0.30%), closing at 24,649.55, after hitting an intraday low of 24,590.30, marking a fall of 132.45 points from the previous session. BSE Sensex was also caught in the downward spiral, shedding 308.47 points (0.38%) to close at 80,710.25. During the trading session, it dipped to 80,554.40, reflecting heightened volatility.

Major companies that saw noticeable decline in their stock prices included Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Eternal, BEL, and HDFC Bank.

Market analysts point to growing global political uncertainty and rising trade tensions between the U.S. and India as primary factors behind the sell-off. “Investor sentiment is clearly shaken. Sectors like energy, technology, and financial services are especially vulnerable due to their direct exposure to international trade dynamics,” said a senior market strategist.

Experts warn that if President Trump follows through on his tariff threats, it could severely impact Indian exports, reduce corporate profitability, and trigger further corrections in the stock market.

As traders and investors brace for more clarity on the U.S.-India trade front, all eyes are on potential policy responses from New Delhi.