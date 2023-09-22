Karachi University (KU) teachers have boycotted the classes despite the negotiation offer from Vice Chancellor (VC). As per details, the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has announced to boycott the classes from tomorrow (September 22) over prolonged delay in payment of dues.

The Karachi University Teachers Society’s ongoing protest from the last eight days has put the future of hundreds of evening shift students at risk.Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi told ARY News that the evening shift of classes is a self generate program that runs from the payments of students’ fees however only 30 percent of students pay their fees whereas 70 percent of students cannot afford to pay their fee.

He further said that the university have already paid over Rs 110 million. There no reason for creating hurdles in the studies of evening shift students as all the Chairpersons of evening faculties understood the stance of university, VC added.