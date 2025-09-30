Minimum salary update for UAE visit visa for friends, relatives [October 2025]

DUBAI – The UAE has introduced new income criteria for residents who wish to get visit visa for their first-degree relatives, second- or third-degree relatives, or friends.

The revised guidelines specify that the monthly income of a guarantor must meet certain thresholds based on the type of visitor.

Monthly Income for UAE Visit Visa

For those hosting a first-degree relative, the guarantor must have a minimum monthly income of Dh4,000.

However, if the visitor is a second- or third-degree relative, the guarantor’s monthly income must be at least Dh8,000.

In cases where the visitor is a friend of the resident, the guarantor is required to have a monthly income of no less than Dh15,000.

It comes as the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has approved new amendments and additions to regulations regarding entry visa for foreign nationals.

The Gulf country has launched four new visit visa categories for those who are specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats, according to WAM news.

The UAE has also unveiled a humanitarian residence permit with validity period of one year. The period can be extended but it is subjected to the decision of the relevant authority.

“Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions,” read the report.