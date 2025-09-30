Sarim Burney’s bail plea rejected again in human smuggling case

KARACHI – A federal anti-corruption court in Karachi on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of social activist Sarim Burney in a case related to alleged human smuggling and documents tampering.

The court passed the order after reviewing the arguments on bail plea moved by Sarim Burney over charges of forging documents and human trafficking

This marked the third rejection of Burney’s bail, as his earlier requests had also been turned down by the judicial magistrate and the Sindh High Court.

The prosecution informed the court that the accused has been incarcerated for the past year. It further stated that around one and a half months ago, the case was formally transferred to the federal anti-corruption court.

Burney, known for his humanitarian work, has been facing trial over allegations of manipulating adoption-related documents and facilitating human trafficking.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered the First Information Report (FIR) against renowned social activist Sarim Burney in Karachi over allegations of child trafficking to the United States.

Burney, who runs Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International, has been accused to smuggling a newborn baby girl named Haya to the US. It has surfaced that the prominent figure had smuggled over 20 newborns in the past year under the guise of adopting them.

The FIA officials will produce him in the court tomorrow for remand in the first case. The officials said among the children sent to the US, there are more than 15 girls.

American investigative agencies are also scrutinizing Sarim Burney’s activities, they said, adding that the US embassy had also provided he details of the children sent to America by him.

The reports said that Sarim Burney bought the newborn girl, Haya, from her parents for Rs1 million, adding that he was also assisted by several other people in the case.

FIA recorded the statement of the Haya’s parent, who are extremely poor.

The reports also claimed that Sarim Burney has confessed to the crime in his initial statement.