Sindh hints at action as Dairy Farmers threaten Rs300 Per Litre Milk

KARACHI – Sindh government vowed not to bow to threats of a milk price surge, saying that anyone trying to raise rates unilaterally will face strict action.

Speaking on a local news channel, Saadia Javed revealed that while milk already costs over Rs200 per liter nationwide, Sindh is determined to keep prices in check. “We will not allow blackmail. If prices go up on their own, the government will act at the earliest,” she said.

The crackdown is already underway. Food Authority seized 127 liters of milk, destroyed 71 liters of adulterated milk, sealed shops, and slapped hefty fines on violators. Most contaminated samples were traced to open market.

She also confirmed that the Commissioner of Karachi is in constant talks with dairy farmers, and a special committee has been formed to tackle the crisis through dialogue.

She warned that with inflation already biting, any further price hike could put milk out of reach for the common man. “Courts are unlikely to side with farmers. This issue must be resolved through negotiation, not litigation,” she added.

The battle over milk prices is heating up in Sindh, and government is making it clear: the squeeze on consumers stops here.