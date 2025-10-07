USD to PKR: Rupee edges higher against Euro and Dollar

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee inched higher against US dollar, closing at 281.22 in the interbank market, moving up by Rs 0.03 from 281.25. In open market, the local currency strengthened to 281.81 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

USD to PKR

Market Currency Buying Selling Change Interbank USD/PKR 281.22 281.41 +Re 0.03 Open Market USD/PKR 281.81 282.25 +Rs0.4-5

Against other major currencies, the rupee gained ground versus the euro, rising to 329.05 for buying and 332.47 for selling. It showed mixed performance against Gulf currencies, losing marginally against the UAE dirham for buying but gaining for selling, and posting minor gains against the Saudi riyal on the selling side.

Internationally, the Japanese yen fell to a two-month low against the dollar as market attention turned to Japan’s new ruling party leadership under Sanae Takaichi.

Euro remained under pressure following the resignation of France’s prime minister, while investors monitored Federal Reserve speeches amid a US government shutdown. The dollar index edged up 0.05% to 98.17, with the euro holding steady at $1.1705.