Sindh enforces early closure of markets amid Middle East tensions

The Sindh government has revised operating hours for markets, restaurants and wedding halls with the aim to conserve fuel amid the ongoing Middle East tensions.

All shops, markets and shopping malls in districts other than divisional headquarters will close at 8 pm throughout the week, including weekends. In divisional headquarters, these businesses will be allowed to operate until 9 pm.

Hotels, restaurants and other food outlets will be allowed to operate only during dinner hours, from 7 pm to 11:30 pm. There will be no restrictions on home delivery or takeaway services.

Marriage halls and banquet facilities have also been assigned specific timings and will be permitted to operate between 8 pm and 12 midnight.

However, essential services such as tandoors, milk and dairy shops, bakeries, pharmacies, medical laboratories, clinics, hospitals and petrol pumps have been exempted from the new operating hours.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure strict implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions, with the assistance of the Police.

Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported oil, has been significantly impacted by the energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran. Due to the prevailing scenario, federal and provincial governments have announced austerity measures alongside targeted and general fuel subsidies to ease the burden on consumers.