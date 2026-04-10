Sindh to provide single window facilities to Gujranwala industrialists

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government would provide all facilities to the industrialists of Gujranwala to establish their businesses in Karachi.

“We would provide single window operation facilities to the industrialists from Gujranwala,” he said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the first Gujranwala Expo at Karachi Expo Centre here on Friday.

Nasir Hussain stated that the Gujranwala industry has demonstrated its capabilities by coming to Karachi, and having such a large number of industrial clusters within a single city is both remarkable and encouraging.

He paid rich tribute to Chamber President Ali Humayun Butt and his team for successfully organising the event despite challenging circumstances and lockdown-related obstacles.

The minister also welcomed distinguished guests, including Head of Vietnam Trade Mission Nguyen Thi Diep Ha, Deputy Trade Representative of Russia Boris S Gusev, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh M Saqib Sadaqat, Member of the National Assembly Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Managing Director of Brands Foundation Zafar Hussain, and Secretary General (PAKSEA) M Siddiq.

While welcoming all local and international participants at the expo, Nasir said that Gujranwala has a very high and valued position in the industrial world of Pakistan. “Presenting Gujranwala’s products at this scale in a global trade hub like Karachi is a major milestone”, he stated.

“The Gujranwala Expo will help promote business and positive activities, which in turn will reduce the cost of production for the country’s imports and exports,” he stated.

Ali Humayun said that Gujranwala’s 65 companies have showcased their products because they consider Karachi very important for the expansion of their businesses.

“Besides live industry showcase and networking and business opportunities, there are special discounts on plastic furniture, home appliances, kitchenware, ceramics, sanitary ware, and electrical appliances in the exhibition,” said Ali.

On the very first day, a large number of members from the international diplomatic community and the business sector participated in the exhibition.

Foreign participants highly appreciated the use of technology and the quality of products from Gujranwala, stating that such exhibitions serve as the backbone for increasing national exports.

This three-day exhibition will continue until Sunday, with more delegations expected to attend. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Export Development Fund (EDP), and SMEDA have supported the event, while Orbit is the event manager.