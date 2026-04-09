First-ever Gujranwala-specific expo to begin in Karachi on April 10

Punjab’s industrial powerhouse, Gujranwala, is all set to showcase innovation, craftsmanship, and industry excellence at Karachi Expo Centre from April 10-12.

The event will bring leading brands from Gujranwala with innovative products and technologies to the biggest city and the economic hub of the country.

Besides live industry showcase, networking, and business opportunities, there will be special discounts on plastic furniture, home appliances, kitchenware, ceramics, sanitary ware, and electrical appliances in the exhibition.

The exhibition will offer special prizes for families through lucky draws in halls four and five from 10 am to 8 pm.

The event is organised by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industries, supported by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Export Development Fund, EDP & SMEDA, while Orbit is the event manager.