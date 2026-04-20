Inter Part-I Chemistry paper allegedly leaked ahead of exams in Karachi

KARACHI – The allegations of a question paper leak have surfaced during the ongoing intermediate examinations, as the reports emerged that the Inter Part-I Chemistry paper was circulated shortly before the commencement of the exam.

The incident has drawn criticism of the concerned education authorities over their alleged failure to prevent irregularities and ensure effective monitoring at examination centres.

Despite restrictions imposed under Section 144, reports of cheating practices were also received from certain areas. In addition, power outages at some centres reportedly added to difficulties faced by candidates and examination staff.

The authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the alleged leak, while further inquiry into the matter is expected.

The reports suggested that a network allegedly involved in examination malpractice shared solved material through messaging platforms ahead of the scheduled paper, raising concerns about the security and integrity of the examination process.

The English paper was held from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm, while other subjects, including General Science, Economics, and Islamic Studies, were scheduled for later sessions as part of the ongoing examination timetable.

The officials have set up hundreds of examination centres across the region, where a large number of candidates are appearing in the annual board examinations, making the reported allegations a matter of concern.