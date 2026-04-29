‘I’M NO MORE MR. NICE GUY’, Trump warns Iran amid stalled talks

WASHINGTON – A dramatic escalation in US–Iran tensions erupted after US President Donald Trump unleashed blunt and highly charged message on Truth Social, saying: “No more Mr. Nice Guy!” in a post that triggered global attention and renewed fears of confrontation.

Trump accused Tehran of failing to make progress toward what he described as a potential “deal,” warning that Tehran’s time to respond is rapidly running out. The message echoed earlier remarks in which he framed Washington’s offer as “fair and reasonable,” while simultaneously threatening severe consequences if it is rejected.

The post, triggered by bold picture of Trump holding a gun, went viral and dominated international headlines within hours.

Trump earlier this month reiterated that Iran was being given an opportunity to reach an agreement but cautioned that failure to comply would come at a heavy cost.

Diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran remains highly strained. Key disputes continue to revolve around Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and broader regional security concerns. Iranian officials have also pushed back against parts of the US narrative, disputing claims that Tehran is actively seeking renewed channels of communication.

The timing of the escalation has raised alarm across the Middle East, where governments are closely watching any shift in US–Iran dynamics. Strategic pressure points such as the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Oil prices have risen sharply after reports that US may extend a blockade on Iran, raising concerns about prolonged disruption in global energy supplies. Brent crude climbed above $117 a barrel as markets reacted to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington is putting pressure on Iran’s ports, while Tehran has warned it will keep disrupting shipping in response. The ongoing standoff has kept oil markets volatile, with prices still well above pre-conflict levels.