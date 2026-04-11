Sindh Cm Reaffirms Commitment To Agreements With China

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure effective implementation of agreements signed with China.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Pak-China bilateral cooperation, the chief minister reviewed progress on memorandums of understanding signed during the recent visit of the president to China. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers and senior officials.

The session focused on accelerating work on joint projects across multiple sectors and ensuring timely execution through coordinated efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Ali Shah said the president’s recent visit to China holds significant importance, describing China as not only a neighbouring country but also a trusted partner of Pakistan.

He said enhanced cooperation with China offers key opportunities to modernise Sindh’s infrastructure, boost industrial capacity, and promote socio-economic development.

The chief minister directed all relevant departments to remove hurdles and expedite implementation, reaffirming the government’s commitment to translating agreements into tangible outcomes.