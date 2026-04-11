Rare Sight: US AF-2, Iranian planes parked together at Nur Khan Airbase

RAWALPINDI – The US Air Force 2 aircraft was seen parked next to two planes of Iran’s Meraj Airlines at Nur Khan Airbase, following the arrival of high-level delegations in Islamabad for peace talks.

A social media user shared an image of the aircraft lineup on Twitter, noting the unusual sight of the American AF-2 alongside the Iranian planes.

The visual comes as both nations’ delegations prepare for crucial talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The American AF-2 next to two Meraj Iranian Airlines aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi . Carzyyy 🥶 pic.twitter.com/keeNtdV46L — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) April 11, 2026

The arrival of the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqher Ghalibaf, has drawn significant attention due to the high stakes involved in the “Islamabad Talks.”

Officials including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed the delegations at Nur Khan Airbase.

In a statement, the DPM commended US and Iran commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

Dar expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict.